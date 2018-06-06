Inflation dynamics creates background for further key rate reduction, Central Bank says

ST. PETERSBURG, June 6. /TASS/. Inflation dynamics enables the Central Bank to cut further its key rate, the regulator’s First Deputy Chief Ksenia Yudaeva said Wednesday.

"Obviously, the current inflation dynamics allows a reduction (of the key rate - TASS)," she said.

According to Yudaeva, the Central Bank’s May inflation outlook coincide with Rosstat’s expectations. "Indeed, annual inflation will remain low due to last year’s high inflation effects regarding fruits and vegetables," she said, adding that inflation will "accelerate starting Q3."

The regulator’s board meeting on the key rate is scheduled for June 15.