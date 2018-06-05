Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Government can consider support for Gazprom in view of asset seizure — energy minister

Business & Economy
June 05, 22:10 UTC+3

The legal work on the initiated process is still underway, according to Alexander Novak

Read also

Gazprom still waiting for official notifications on its asset seizure in the Netherlands

VIENNA, June 5. /TASS/. The Russian government can consider an issue of providing support to Gazprom in connection with seizure of its assets but after legal consultations, Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Tuesday.

"The legal work on the initiated process is still underway. When lawyers complete an appropriate assessment and give recommendations, then it will be possible to say something specific," the minister said responding to a question regarding an opportunity for support of the national gas holding by the state.

Gazprom
