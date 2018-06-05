Putin sees high prospects of Kosice-Vienna railway construction project

VIENNA, June 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin invests high hopes into Kosice - Vienna railway project.

"I would like to underline such a major infrastructural project as development of a broad gauge railway from the city of Kosice in Slovakia to Vienna. It is at an expert work stage now but it has already become clear that in case of its implementation the freight traffic volumes between Europe and Asia over the Trans-Siberian railway will grow dramatically, while costs for end users will decline," the president told reporters after the Russian-Austrian talks.

Railway administrations and transport agencies of Russia, Austria, Slovakia and Ukraine are taking part in the implementation of the project to establish a new Eurasian transport corridor, including the construction of a 1,520 mm wide railway line from Bratislava to Vienna.

The project is aimed at creating a new Eurasian transport corridor by extending the broad gauge railway from Kosice (Slovakia) to Bratislava with access to Vienna and establishing an international logistics center in the Vienna - Bratislava area.

In February 2018, Russian Railways and Austrian Railways signed a supplementary document to the 2011 cooperation agreement, which provides for the development of cooperation in the markets of third countries. The feasibility study of the project was completed at the same time.