Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin sees high prospects of Kosice-Vienna railway construction project

Business & Economy
June 05, 20:27 UTC+3 VIENNA

Railway administrations and transport agencies of Russia, Austria, Slovakia and Ukraine are taking part in the implementation of the project

Share
1 pages in this article

VIENNA, June 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin invests high hopes into Kosice - Vienna railway project.

Read also

Russian Railways eyes new infrastructural projects in Serbia

"I would like to underline such a major infrastructural project as development of a broad gauge railway from the city of Kosice in Slovakia to Vienna. It is at an expert work stage now but it has already become clear that in case of its implementation the freight traffic volumes between Europe and Asia over the Trans-Siberian railway will grow dramatically, while costs for end users will decline," the president told reporters after the Russian-Austrian talks.

Railway administrations and transport agencies of Russia, Austria, Slovakia and Ukraine are taking part in the implementation of the project to establish a new Eurasian transport corridor, including the construction of a 1,520 mm wide railway line from Bratislava to Vienna.

The project is aimed at creating a new Eurasian transport corridor by extending the broad gauge railway from Kosice (Slovakia) to Bratislava with access to Vienna and establishing an international logistics center in the Vienna - Bratislava area.

In February 2018, Russian Railways and Austrian Railways signed a supplementary document to the 2011 cooperation agreement, which provides for the development of cooperation in the markets of third countries. The feasibility study of the project was completed at the same time.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Air defense formation in Crimea to get a battalion of Pantsyr-S1 missile systems
2
Tehran plays on nerves of all participants in nuclear deal, Russian expert says
3
Putin: Sanctions harm all, everybody wants them to go
4
Russia, Austria enter into several agreements during Putin’s visit to Vienna
5
Putin says Russia’s plans for gas deliveries to Europe enjoy Austria’s support
6
Putin signs law on countersanctions against unfriendly states
7
Putin lays wreath at Soviet War Memorial in downtown Vienna
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT