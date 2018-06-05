Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Norilsk airport’s renovation continues day and night

Business & Economy
June 05, 11:41 UTC+3 KRASNOYARSK

Flights will be operated by NordStar and S7

KRASNOYARSK, June 5. /TASS/. Runway’s renovation at Norilsk’s airport, the Krasnoyarsk Region’s main hub, will continue day and night, press service of Norilsk’s administration said on Tuesday.

"The work will continue round the clock," the press service said. "This year, the runway’s construction will be completed, and the airport terminal’s renovation (which does not affect the regular timetable) is due to be over in 2019."

TASS wrote earlier that the runway renovation’s last stage is planned for June 4 - September 22. Flights will be operated by NordStar and S7. The airlines will serve routes Norilsk - Moscow - Norilsk, Norilsk - Novosibirsk - Norilsk, Norilsk - Krasnoyarsk - Norilsk, and Norilsk - Surgut - Norilsk.

The runway’s effective length will be slightly over 1,700 meters to allow flights not only of small planes, but also of Boeing 737-800. A direct flight from Moscow to Norilsk will carry fewer passengers and on the return route a plane will take maximum passengers, though with less fuel. In that case, planes will make technical stops for re-fueling at Novy Urengoi.

The NordStar Airlines’ Director General Leonid Mokhov told reporters the company has trained a squadron of 22 crews of best pilots, experienced in flights to Norilsk. Deputy head of the Russian aviation authority, Rosaviatsiya, Oleg Strochevoy said the crews had taken deep training courses to fly Boeing 737-800 from a runway with a limited effective length. "We have analyzed thoroughly what problems the crews may face, we have addressed all the risks," he said.

Renovation of the Alykel airport in Norilsk began in 2016. All works are done during warm seasons only. The renovation is due to be finished in September, 2018. The federal budget allocates for the program 9.6 billion rubles ($154 million), and the Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) invests 3 billion rubles ($48 million).

