US extends deadline for completing deals with En+ and Eurosibenergo until October 23

WASHINGTON, June 5. /TASS/. The US Department of Treasury extended the deadline for completion of transactions with En+ and Eurosibenergo until October 23, 2018, the Department said.

Previously, US investors were allowed to conduct transactions with these two companies until June 5. Before that, the terms were extended in a similar way for Russian company Rusal.

On April 6, the US authorities announced sanctions against a number of Russian officials, businessmen and companies. Among them were Oleg Deripaska and associated companies Rusal, Basic Element holdings, En+ and Russian Machines, Eurosibenergo, GAZ Group, B-Finance investment company and Kuban agroholding.

Being included in the sanctions list means frozen assets in the US and ban on American citizens preventing them from doing any business with these companies. Initially, the US Department of Treasury gave the deadline of May 7 for American investors to get rid of shares and debt instruments of all companies included in the list, and June 5 - for severing contracts with them. Later, US investors were allowed to conduct transactions with Rusal until October 23, 2018, with En +, Rusal and GAZ - until June 5.

The US said that they are ready to lift sanctions imposed on the aluminum producer, if Deripaska relinquishes part of his assets and control of the company. Deripaska, in turn, announced he was ready to reduce its stake in the largest shareholder of Rusal, En+, below 50%. Currently the businessman controls 48.13% of Rusal through En+, in which he owns 66%.