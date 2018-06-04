Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Chukotka’s new berry-infused sparkling water based on traditional recipes

Business & Economy
June 04, 18:22 UTC+3 TASS

The company buys berries from the locals

Share
1 pages in this article
© Valeriy Matytsin/TASS

TASS, June 4. Chukotka’s state-run food production company will begin producing sparkling water, based on recipes of local traditional beverages with cowberry, crowberry and blueberry, the company’s Deputy Director Oleg Gubiyev told TASS on Monday.

"We have ready recipes for sparkling water with local berries, and all necessary equipment is in place," he said. "As soon as we begin receiving the berries, which will be by end of summer, we shall begin production immediately."

Read also

Dried cranberries and reindeer moss sweets: What the Arctic diet can offer Russians

"This year, we shall sell water only in Anadyr, Egvekinot and Beringovskoye, and from next year, we shall deliver it to Chukotka’s other districts."

The company buys berries from the locals. People, who live in the Anadyr Region’s Khatyrka village, are most active - they sell every year about 500-600 kilograms of wild berries. The regional budget compensates to the company a certain part of the price. The producer is not sure about future production amounts, as it will depend on the demand.

Besides the berry-infused sparkling water, the company will resume making berry jams. Both jams and beverages will be sold in Chukotka only, as the production would not be big.

Chukotka’s food production company (The Chukotka Wholesale Trade) is the biggest state-run company, which organizes food deliveries across Chukotka. In addition, the company makes meat and fish products.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin signs law on countersanctions against unfriendly states
2
Russian Aerospace Forces get cutting-edge combat aircraft simulators
3
Detained Ukrainian MP’s lie detector test shows conflicting results
4
Austria's OMV fully supports Nord Stream 2 project
5
Russia’s Pacific Fleet warships to hold drills with Vietnam’s navy
6
FIFA World Cup FAN ID holders get greenlight for visa-free entry to Russia
7
Armenian premier may be nominated for Nobel Peace Prize — media
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT