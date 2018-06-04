Chukotka’s new berry-infused sparkling water based on traditional recipes

TASS, June 4. Chukotka’s state-run food production company will begin producing sparkling water, based on recipes of local traditional beverages with cowberry, crowberry and blueberry, the company’s Deputy Director Oleg Gubiyev told TASS on Monday.

"We have ready recipes for sparkling water with local berries, and all necessary equipment is in place," he said. "As soon as we begin receiving the berries, which will be by end of summer, we shall begin production immediately."

"This year, we shall sell water only in Anadyr, Egvekinot and Beringovskoye, and from next year, we shall deliver it to Chukotka’s other districts."

The company buys berries from the locals. People, who live in the Anadyr Region’s Khatyrka village, are most active - they sell every year about 500-600 kilograms of wild berries. The regional budget compensates to the company a certain part of the price. The producer is not sure about future production amounts, as it will depend on the demand.

Besides the berry-infused sparkling water, the company will resume making berry jams. Both jams and beverages will be sold in Chukotka only, as the production would not be big.

Chukotka’s food production company (The Chukotka Wholesale Trade) is the biggest state-run company, which organizes food deliveries across Chukotka. In addition, the company makes meat and fish products.