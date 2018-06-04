Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia plans no major privatization deals in 2018-2020

Business & Economy
June 04, 13:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russia’s government plans no major privatization deals in 2018-2020, Accounts Chamber said in a report for a bill on amendments to 2018 budget released on Monday.

"The bill stipulates that there will be no federal budget receipts from privatization of shares of biggest companies in case of no decisions on carve-out of biggest companies’ shares made by the government of the Russian Federation in 2018-2020," the report said.

Meanwhile, the Chamber noted that as of May 1, 2017 the amount of federal budget receipts from sale of shares and other forms of ownership held by the Russian Federation amounted to 3.448 trillion rubles ($55.6 bln).

