Russian Finance Ministry to upgrade 2018 budget surplus outlook in autumn

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Finance Ministry may upgrade its outlook on this year’s budget surplus in the autumn when considering amendments to the 2018 budget, First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said Monday.

"If this environment remains unchanged until the end of the year, (budget) surplus may be raised," he said.

In the current text of amendments to 2018 budget, the ministry has suggested that budget surplus of 0.5% of GDP be specified.

Russia ran a federal budget surplus of 0.6% of GDP in first four months of this year. The final macroeconomic forecast is planned to be presented with adjusted budget in the autumn of 2018.