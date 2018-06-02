Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Telegram says iOS updating available

Business & Economy
June 02, 4:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Telegram application has been blocked for updates in the App Store worldwide from mid-April

© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS

TASS, June 2. The cloud-based instant messaging service Telegram said its iOS updating is now available.

"Telegram for iOS v.4.8.2 is finally out! Get it for new privacy settings and iOS 11.4 fixes, including the issue with stickers," the company said on its Twitter page.

The Telegram application has been blocked for updates in the App Store worldwide from mid-April.

Telegram creator Pavel Durov thanked Apple for lifting the ban on its updating.

"Amazing news - Apple has just successfully reviewed our latest update for Telegram iOS, and we were able to ship a new version with long awaited fixes and improvements to the AppStore," he wrote in Twitter.

On April 13, Moscow’s Tagansky District Court upheld the telecom watchdog’s motion to block access to the Telegram instant messaging service in Russia for its failure to provide the keys to decrypt user messages to the Russian Federal Security Service. Telegram said this demand was impossible to comply with technically, since the keys are stored on user devices. On Monday, April 16, the Federal Service for Supervision of Communications said it had received the court’s ruling, and that information on restricting access to Telegram’s resources had been sent to operators. The watchdog also notified App Store and Google Play of its demand to remove the Telegram app on April 17.

