Finance Ministry: Gazprom did not ask for help after Kiev’s attempt to seize its assets

DUSHANBE, June 1. /TASS/. Gazprom did not apply to the Finance Ministry for assistance in connection with Ukraine's attempts to seize its Nord Stream 2 assets, First Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters.

"No," he said in response to the relevant question. At the same time, Siluanov refused to give more detailed comments.

Earlier this week Naftogaz of Ukraine announced that it had initiated an enforced recovery of $2,56 bln debt from Gazprom that was defined by the Stockholm Arbitration.

According to the commercial director of the Ukrainian company Yuri Vitrenko, Gazprom’s assets in Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 operators were seized.

Ukraine’s President Pyotr Poroshenko said earlier that the enforcement procedure will be initiated against Gazprom in European countries within the framework of arbitration proceedings enforcement.

Two independent sources in the industry told TASS on Wednesday that Swiss bailiffs visited the Nord Stream’s office in Switzerland on Tuesday evening. A source in Gazprom confirmed to TASS the fact of bailiffs’ visit but said that nothing has been seized so far.

Gazprom said earlier this week that it has not received any formal notices concerning initiation of the enforcement procedure for the award of the Stockholm Arbitration by Naftogaz of Ukraine.