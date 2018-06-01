Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Transneft Board of Directors recommends allocating $882.07 mln for dividends for 2017

Business & Economy
June 01, 10:55 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In 2017, $69.24 per share will be allocated for dividends out of net profit for 2017 in the amount of $945.55 mln, taking into account the interim dividend

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Transneft's Board of Directors recommends shareholders to decide to pay dividends for 2017 in the amount of 31.236 bln rubles ($501.86 mln) from last year’s net profit of, as well as 23.701 bln rubles ($380.85 mln) from retained earnings from previous years, the company said on Friday.

In 2017, 4,309 rubles ($69.24) per share will be allocated for dividends out of net profit for 2017 in the amount of 58.843 bln rubles ($945.55 mln), taking into account the interim dividends.

In March 2017, the state represented by the Federal Agency for Property Management made changes to the charter of Transneft, according to which the amount of dividends became the same for all types of shares.

