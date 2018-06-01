Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Five airlines to transport passengers of troubled Saratov Airlines — regulator

Business & Economy
June 01, 0:14 UTC+3 ¶ MOSCOW

On Wednesday, the Federal Air Transport Agency canceled the operator’s certificate of Saratov Airlines

© Marina Lystseva/TASS

MOSCOW, May 31, /TASS/. Saratov Airlines concluded an agreement on the transfer of its passengers to five Russian airlines - Aeroflot, Siberia Airlines, Yakutia, Ruslanina and UVT-Aero, the Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) said in a statement.

"To date Saratov Airlines has signed agreements on the transfer of its passengers under flight interruption manifests (FIM) with 5 airlines," the regulator said.

FIM is transportation document issued by the receiving airline in case of transfer of passengers from one carrier to another.

On Wednesday, the Federal Air Transport Agency canceled the operator’s certificate of Saratov Airlines from May 31, 2018.

Saratov Airlines received a letter from Rosaviatsiya on May 7 concerning the suspension of air tickets sales from May 30. It follows from the letter that the authority requested the air carrier to bring back all passengers that are abroad by May 30 and not to carry to overseas destinations passengers, whose period of stay abroad ends after May 30.

Inspections of Saratov Airlines were initiated after the crash of its An-148 airplane in the Moscow Region on February 11 with 71 fatalities.

Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
