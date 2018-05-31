Rosneft prepares proposals for Russian president and government to stabilize oil industry

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Rosneft prepared proposals for President Vladimir Putin and the Russian government for stabilizing the situation in the Russian oil industry - the tax maneuver, according to the company, was the main reason for growth of fuel prices, press secretary of Rosneft Mikhail Leontyev told TASS.

"We would like to say that lowering excise duties was a normal, working solution, but it does not remove the problem. We deeply believe that this measure is not enough. In our opinion, much more decisive temporary measures are needed, for example, one of the possible ones is a temporary ban on exports of oil products," he said.

"Most importantly, these measures are needed to finally return to the issue of tax maneuver. Because this fiscal model is the reason for what is happening now in the oil products market. Rosneft will submit its proposals on stabilizing the situation in the oil industry," Leontyev added.