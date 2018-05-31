Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Ex-economy minister Ulyukaev sent to correctional facility

Business & Economy
May 31, 14:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

On April 12, Ulyukayev was sentenced to 8 years’ imprisonment

Alexei Ulyukayev

Alexei Ulyukayev

© Mikhail Pochuev/TASS

Read also
Alexey Ulyukayev

Russia’s ex-finance minister says sentence handed to Ulyukayev ‘horrible, unjustified’

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Former Economic Development Minister Alexei Ulyukayev, sentenced to 8 years’ imprisonment, has been sent to a maximum security correctional facility, a source in law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"Ulyukaev has been shipped off to the correctional facility," the source reported, not providing its location, since only the convict’s relatives are privy to this information.

On April 12, after considering Ulyukaev’s appeal, the Moscow City Court sentenced Ulyukayev to eight years in a maximum-security correctional facility and a 130-mln ruble ($2.2 mln) fine for taking a bribe. The guilty verdict had come into force on the same day.

