Telegram works on solving problem with Apple ban on messenger update

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The Telegram messenger’s team is working on solution of a problem with the Apple’s ban on application updates in the App Store, Telegram founder Pavel Durov said in social media.

The Telegram application has been blocked for updates in the App Store worldwide from mid-April.

"We continue endeavoring to resolve the situation and will keep you informed," Durov wrote.

Apple closed the option of updating after the decision to block access to Telegram in Russia, he added.

On April 13, Moscow’s Tagansky District Court ruled to block access to Telegram in Russia over its failure to provide decryption keys for messages to the Federal Security Service. On April 16, the Russian media watchdog received the court’s ruling on restricting access to Telegram’s products. On the same day, mobile operators began to take steps to block Telegram in compliance with the court’s decision.