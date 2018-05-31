Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Telegram works on solving problem with Apple ban on messenger update

Business & Economy
May 31, 14:09 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Apple closed the option of updating after the decision to block access to Telegram in Russia

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The Telegram messenger’s team is working on solution of a problem with the Apple’s ban on application updates in the App Store, Telegram founder Pavel Durov said in social media.

The Telegram application has been blocked for updates in the App Store worldwide from mid-April.

Read also
Telegram founder Pavel Durov

Telegram founder vows to stand for freedom and privacy

"We continue endeavoring to resolve the situation and will keep you informed," Durov wrote.

Apple closed the option of updating after the decision to block access to Telegram in Russia, he added.

On April 13, Moscow’s Tagansky District Court ruled to block access to Telegram in Russia over its failure to provide decryption keys for messages to the Federal Security Service. On April 16, the Russian media watchdog received the court’s ruling on restricting access to Telegram’s products. On the same day, mobile operators began to take steps to block Telegram in compliance with the court’s decision.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kim Jong-un: North Korea highly values Russia's course for opposing US dominance
2
Russia’s new off-roader for the Far North passes trials in Chukotka
3
Russian warships returning home from Mediterranean
4
Russia and China agree to boost military cooperation
5
Kremlin warns despite Babchenko stunt, Ukraine still dangerous for journalists
6
Lavrov invites Kim Jong-un to visit Russia
7
Battling for the beret: Russian military take tough tests to join Special Forces
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT