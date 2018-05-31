Fourth business forum on development of Trans-Siberian transportation kicks off in Japan

TOKYO, May 31. /TASS/. The business forum dubbed "Trans-Siberian Railway in the Euro-Asian Transportation System - New Opportunities and Prospects" kicked off on Thursday in Tokyo. It is the fourth forum organized by the Coordinating Council on Trans-Siberian Transportation (CCTT).

"We hope that the forum will help assess the capabilities of the infrastructure not just in the Russian Federation, but the capabilities of the entire Trans-Siberian route," CCTT Director General Gennady Bessonov said at the forum’s opening. He noted that "the Japanese side is not fully aware of the capabilities of the Trans-Siberian route," so the forum will become a good chance to improve this state of affairs. President of the Trans-Siberian Intermodal Operators Association of Japan (TSIOAJ) Masuda Kenjiro, for his part, expressed hope that the Trans-Siberian route will play "a great role in restoring Russian economy and developing trade relations" between Russia and neighboring states.

Representatives from relevant ministries and agencies and major trade, transport-logistic and railway companies of Russia, Japan, China, Kazakhstan and Mongolia are taking part in the business forum.