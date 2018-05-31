Russia seeks to fulfill trilateral projects with North and South Koreas

PYONGYANG, May 31. /TASS/. Moscow is interested in implementing trilateral economic projects with Pyongyang and Seoul, including in railways construction, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following talks with his North Korean counterpart Ri Yong-ho on Thursday.

The top Russian diplomat pointed to the earlier initiatives concenring trilateral projects involving two Koreas and Russia on unifying railways, building a gas pipeline and also in electric power industry.

"Leaders of the North and the South at their meeting expressed interest in unifying railways networks," Lavrov said. "As a good neighbor of North Korea, Russia is ready to make its contribution to these efforts, he added.

"Our Korean friends welcome this, so we have discussed some steps that could be taken to that end," Lavrov said.

On Thursday, the Russian foreign minister is on a working visit to Pyongyang. This is Lavrov’s first visit to North Korea since 2009.