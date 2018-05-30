Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Putin marks opportunities for development of Russian-Bulgarian cooperation on gas transit

Business & Economy
May 30, 22:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to Putin, the development of cooperation on gas transit will further contribute to ensuring energy security in Europe.

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has marked opportunities for development of Russian-Bulgarian cooperation on gas transit.

Read also

Russia eyeing possibility of laying Turkish Stream pipeline to Europe via Bulgaria

Speaking after talks with Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, Putin recalled that Russia ensures 100% of that country's need for natural gas:

"The volume of annual supplies is about 3 bln cubic meters. I would like to note that routes of transit of Russian hydrocarbons to other countries of South-Eastern Europe are passing through Bulgaria, so there are opportunities to develop cooperation in this important area."

According to him, the development of cooperation on gas transit will further contribute to ensuring energy security in Europe.

