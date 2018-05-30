Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Norilsk airport serves flights to Moscow, Krasnoyarsk, Novosibirsk amid renovation

May 30, 17:13 UTC+3 TASS

The airport in Norilsk serves flights to more than ten destinations across the country

TASS, May 30. The Krasnoyarsk Region’s biggest airport in Norilsk will continue serving flights to Moscow, Krasnoyarsk and Novosibirsk during the runway’s reconstruction, which is due between June 4 and September 22, Deputy Head of Taimyr’s municipal district Oleg Mozgunov told TASS.

The airport in Norilsk serves flights to more than ten destinations across the country.

"While last year, during reconstruction of the runway’s central part, we limited flights by heavy planes, this year Boeing 737-800 will continue flying, though we are cutting the number of destinations," the official said. "The Nordstar air carrier will make three flights to Moscow and two flights to Krasnoyarsk every day, except Sundays."

The Sibir air company will make two flights a day, except on Sundays, from Norilsk to Novosibirsk on board Embraer planes. Once a month, the company will offer a flight to Moscow via Yekaterinburg - the first flight is due on June 21.

Renovation of the Alykel airport in Norilsk began in 2016. All works are done during warm seasons only. The renovation is due to be finished in September, 2018. The federal budget allocates for the program 9.6 billion rubles ($154 million), and the Norilsk Nickel Company (Nornickel) invests 3 billion rubles ($48 million).

Arctic today
