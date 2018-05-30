Ukraine to auction off jet belonging to defunct Russian airline

KIEV, May 30. /TASS/. Ukrainian government has put up for a bidding contest a Boeing 737 jet that belonged to the Russian airline Transaero, defunct now, a state enterprise called the System of Online Sales of Arrested Properties said in a report at its homepage.

The Ukrainian authorities imposed arrest on the jet in August 2017.

"The jet of the Russian airline Transaero was arrested against a debt of $ 625,000 for services and parking at the Igor Sikorsky Kiev international airport [aka Zhulyany TASS]," Viktor Vishnyov, the director general of the enterprise said. "This is a very lucrative proposal for the Ukrainian and foreign airlines because the jet is already in Ukraine and there’ll be no transportation costs."

The auction has been scheduled for June 4. The opening price is around $ 1.4 million.

Transaero stopped flights in the autumn of 2015 because of a debt of 250 billion rubles [$ 4.54 bln]. Somewhat later, the Russian transport authorities revoked its air operator certificate.

It was declared bankrupt in September 2017. Ukraine imposed sanctions on Transaero’s operations in September 2015.