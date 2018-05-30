Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Ukraine to auction off jet belonging to defunct Russian airline

Business & Economy
May 30, 16:34 UTC+3 KIEV

The Ukrainian authorities imposed arrest on the jet in August 2017

© Marina Lystseva/TASS

KIEV, May 30. /TASS/. Ukrainian government has put up for a bidding contest a Boeing 737 jet that belonged to the Russian airline Transaero, defunct now, a state enterprise called the System of Online Sales of Arrested Properties said in a report at its homepage.

The Ukrainian authorities imposed arrest on the jet in August 2017.

"The jet of the Russian airline Transaero was arrested against a debt of $ 625,000 for services and parking at the Igor Sikorsky Kiev international airport [aka Zhulyany TASS]," Viktor Vishnyov, the director general of the enterprise said. "This is a very lucrative proposal for the Ukrainian and foreign airlines because the jet is already in Ukraine and there’ll be no transportation costs."

