Nord Stream 2 asset freezing actions will not affect company’s operations — spokesman

Business & Economy
May 30, 16:20 UTC+3 GENEVA

Ukraine's President Pyotr Poroshenko said earlier that the enforcement procedure would be initiated against Gazprom in European countries within the framework of arbitration proceedings enforcement

GENEVA, May 30. /TASS/. Freezing of Nord Stream 2 assets will not affect operations of the company, spokesperson of Nord Stream 2 AG Jens Mueller told TASS on Wednesday.

On May 29, 2018, Nord Stream 2 AG headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, "received a freezing order in respect to claims of debts against Gazprom," Mueller noted.

"We don’t comment on details of this legal procedure. It doesn’t have an impact on the Nord Stream 2 project," the spokesperson added.

Ukraine’s President Pyotr Poroshenko said earlier that the enforcement procedure would be initiated against Gazprom in European countries within the framework of arbitration proceedings enforcement.

Swiss bailiffs visited the Nord Stream’s office in Switzerland on Tuesday evening, two independent sources in the industry told TASS earlier on Wednesday. A source in Gazprom confirmed to TASS the fact of bailiffs’ visit.

