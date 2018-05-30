MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The US tobacco company Philip Morris plans new investments in Russia, First Deputy Speaker of the State Duma [lower house of the Russian parliament - TASS] Alexander Zhukov said on Wednesday at the meeting with Vice President of German Bundestag Wolfgang Kubicki.

Zhukov said he met representatives of several US majors at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. "In particular, [I had a meeting] with Philip Morris, which has a very strong investment presence in Russia; factories are working," Zhukov said.

"They are promoting new products now and intend to make new real investments in Russia, not paying attention to guidelines in terms of sanctions," he added.