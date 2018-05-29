Kremlin: No standard solution on list of tycoons seeking to return to Russia from UK

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. A standard, all-encompassing decision on the so-called "Titov list" should not be expected. The plight of each person on the list wishing to return from the UK to Russia will be examined on a case-by-case basis, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov promised reporters.

The case of every businessman will be considered separately, he pledged.

"It's certainly impossible to work out a single position here [with respect to this list], therefore, of course, we are talking about each individual case, which will be reviewed separately," the Kremlin spokesman vowed.

Peskov recalled that earlier this year Putin’s Business Ombudsman Boris Titov had handed a list of exiled businessmen, who want but are afraid of returning to Russia, fearing criminal prosecution, to the Kremlin.

"Indeed, there was a letter from our ombudsman, the letter was sent to the relevant departments, which should work on it and come to a joint position," the spokesman explained.

According to him, the list contains both those businessmen, who already have their verdicts in Russian courts and those whose cases have not yet been considered in court.

"Each case will be reviewed in accordance with the president's request by our competent authorities," Peskov concluded.