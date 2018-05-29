Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Group-IB reports new attacks by Cobalt hackers on leading banks in Russia and CIS

Business & Economy
May 29, 5:48 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The attacks occurred on May 23 and 28 with the help of phishing emails

Share
1 pages in this article
© Morris MacMatzen/Getty Images

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. The company in the field of investigation and prevention of cybercrimes Group-IB reported on new mass attacks by Cobalt group hackers against leading banks of Russia and the CIS, as well as foreign financial organizations. According to Group-IB , the attacks occurred on May 23 and 28 with the help of phishing emails.

In the Group-IB did not specify to TASS the names of banks. However, Group-IB told TASS that there are at least 86 different organizations around the world in the mailing list regularly used by Cobalt. "This list includes banks, insurance companies, media, leasing companies, construction companies, Internet providers, legal offices, integrators in the CIS, the United States, Europe, and Asia - virtually all over the world," the company said. From this list, attackers form "subscriptions" depending on the purposes of the attack, about half of the base falls on Russia. However, in fact, the list of attacked organizations may be wider, and, most likely, it is.

"Fincert of the Russian Central Bank in a timely manner informed credit organizations about these phishing mailings," press service of the Central Bank commented on the situation.

The first wave of Cobalt phishing mailing was registered on May 23 at 13:21 Moscow time (after almost 5 months of interruption in the attacks of this group in Russia - the last Cobalt attacks in Russia were in December 2017). Kaspersky Lab confirmed to TASS that last week phishing mailing was actually registered, masked as notifications to users. The second large-scale Cobalt attack was recorded five days later - on May 28 about 13:00 Moscow time, Group-IB noted.

According to Group-IB, the victims of these cyber attacks could not only be banks from Russia and the CIS, since emails were in English. Experts assessed the quality of phishing emails as high.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian hi-tech firm to showcase new noiseless sniper rifle
2
Group-IB reports new attacks by Cobalt hackers on leading banks in Russia and CIS
3
Russia’s nuclear submarine successfully test-fires Bulava missiles
4
Islamic State-related groups surface in US-controlled area of Syria, Lavrov says
5
Putin to take part in SCO summit in China's Qingdao
6
Russia’s Abramovich obtains Israeli citizenship to become Israel’s wealthiest man - media
7
Kremlin says Russia ready to respond to NATO infrastructure expansion
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT