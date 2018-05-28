Russia's Sibur and China's Sinopec negotiating new joint projects

ST. PETERSBURG, May 28. /TASS/. Russia’s energy company Sibur and China’s Sinopec are negotiating cooperation options despite abandoned plans to jointly produce rubber in China, CEO of Sibur Mikhail Karisalov said in an interview with TASS.

"There are plenty of ideas. Some (projects - TASS) involve Sinopec, though those are business ideas," he said, adding that the sides might still return to the idea of setting up a joint venture if the scene is set on the commodities and sales markets.

In May 2014, Sibur and Sinopec signed an agreement to set up a joint venture to produce butadiene-nitrile rubber with a capacity of 50,000 tonnes at the Shanghai Chemical Park.