Decision to support En+ may be taken in June

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak tasked ministries to work out proposals for support of En+ holding. The decision is to be taken in June, a representative of the Deputy Prime Minister told TASS on Monday.

He also confirmed the fact of support proposals submission by En+.

"An assignment was given to energy, industry, economic development, natural resources and finance ministries and the Federal Antimonopoly Services to jointly work out and present agreed proposals to the government," the representative said. The final decision is to be made in June, he added.

The Kommersant newspaper reported earlier that En+ energy holding hit by US sanctions approached the Russian government for support and requested benefits on the energy market.