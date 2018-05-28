Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Telecom watchdog demands Apple stop using Telegram, sending push notifications

Business & Economy
May 28, 16:36 UTC+3

The telecom watchdog sent its first notification to AppStore and Google Play demanding Telegram be removed from their lists back in April

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Konkov/TASS

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Russia’s telecom watchdog has addressed Apple with a message demanding it should stop the application Telegram Messenger available from AppStore and sending push notifications to Russian users.

Read also

Microsoft, Google took steps to restrict Telegram operations in Russia

"In order to anticipate Roskomnadzor’s likely response to the violations regarding the operation of the aforesaid Apple, Inc. services we are asking you to notify us within the tightest deadlines of the company’s further actions regarding the solution of these issues," the watchdog’s press-service says.

A court in Moscow on April 13 sustained a request from the telecom watchdog for blocking access to Telegram for its refusal to share with the federal security service FSB the encryption keys required for reading suspicious users’ messages. The telecom watchdog sent its first notification to AppStore and Google Play demanding Telegram be removed from their lists back on April 17.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkey looking at buying Russian Su-57 fighter jets instead of US’ F-35’s — media
2
No consensus within NATO on Nord Stream 2 project, says secretary general
3
'Optimistic? Always!' Wintershall CEO speaks about plans for Russia and Nord Stream 2
4
Russian hi-tech firm to showcase new noiseless sniper rifle
5
Trials of Russia’s advanced aerial refueling tanker scheduled for July
6
Islamic State-related groups surface in US-controlled area of Syria, Lavrov says
7
Kremlin says Russia ready to respond to NATO infrastructure expansion
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT