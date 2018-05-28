Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Top six Russian airports see surge in international traffic flow

Business & Economy
May 28, 15:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Despite the growing number of international flights, most people cross Russia’s border by car

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Moscow’s air hub remains the country’s leader as far as international flight flows go but six big regional airports have also experienced an upsurge in international flights, Chief of the Federal Security Service’s Border Service Igor Shmotkin said in an interview ahead of the agency’s 100th anniversary.

Read also

Russian airlines’ passenger flow soars 18.6% in 2017

"Airport checkpoints have been established in more than 60 Russian regions," he said. "Most of them are at the airports of Moscow and St. Petersburg, where 77% of international flights operate," Shmotkin highlighted.

At the same time, he added that "significant passenger flows have been recorded at checkpoints set up in Yekaterinburg’s Koltsovo Airport and Novosibirsk’s Tolmachevo Airport, as well as at the airports of Kazan, Vladivostok, Samara and Krasnodar, each of them having served more than 700,000 passengers and 6,000 aircraft in 2017," the border service chief reported.

Despite the growing number of international flights, most people cross Russia’s border by car. "In 2017, people crossing the state border mostly travelled through roadway checkpoints (more than 76.8 mln - 52% of those passing the border) and airport ones (over 59 mln people, 40%)," Shmotkin pointed out. "Only five percent (about 7 mln) passed through rail checkpoints and another two percent (over 3.7 mln) used maritime checkpoints.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Turkey looking at buying Russian Su-57 fighter jets instead of US’ F-35’s — media
2
No consensus within NATO on Nord Stream 2 project, says secretary general
3
'Optimistic? Always!' Wintershall CEO speaks about plans for Russia and Nord Stream 2
4
Russian hi-tech firm to showcase new noiseless sniper rifle
5
Trials of Russia’s advanced aerial refueling tanker scheduled for July
6
Islamic State-related groups surface in US-controlled area of Syria, Lavrov says
7
Kremlin says Russia ready to respond to NATO infrastructure expansion
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT