Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Mozambique plans to sign gas agreement with Rosneft, ExxonMobil by yearend

Business & Economy
May 28, 13:20 UTC+3

The project to develop gas fields in the north of Mozambique is under discussion now, Russia's top diplomat said

Share
1 pages in this article
Foreign Minister of Mozambique Jose Pacheco

Foreign Minister of Mozambique Jose Pacheco

© Alexandr Ryumin/TASS

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Mozambique plans to sign an agreement with Rosneft and ExxonMobil on gas field exploration in the north of the country by the end of 2018, Foreign Minister of Mozambique Jose Pacheco said following the talks with Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov on Monday.

Read also
Russian and Mozambican Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Jose Pacheco

Russia, Mozambique to step up military-technical cooperation

"The project to develop gas fields in the north of Mozambique is under discussion now. The plan is to sign an agreement this year and launch the project on field development in Mozambique with participation of Rosneft and ExxonMobil," he said.

"We had an opportunity to speak with Rosneft’s management at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2018, our delegation also included experts in the field, we are actively working and discussing, and are hoping to get a positive result," the minister said.

RN-Exploration [a subsidiary of Rosneft] and an ExxonMobil’s affiliate in Mozambique were recognized winners of the tender for three areas organized by Mozambique’s Instituto Nacional de Petroleo (INP) at the end of 2015. Works were planned to start in the second half of 2016 but no agreement with the government of Mozambique has been signed so far.

Rosneft and ExxonMobil received three license areas: A5-B in the Angoche River Basin and Z5-C and Z5-D in the Zambezi River Delta. According to preliminary agreements, the initial drilling period will be four years.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin says Russia ready to respond to NATO infrastructure expansion
2
Islamic State-related groups surface in US-controlled area of Syria, Lavrov says
3
Russian hi-tech firm to showcase new noiseless sniper rifle
4
Prosecutor asks 14 years behind bars for Ukrainian accused of espionage in Russia
5
Mozambique plans to sign gas agreement with Rosneft, ExxonMobil by yearend
6
Mozambique, Russia discussing weapons to be purchased, says top diplomat
7
Turkey looking at buying Russian Su-57 fighter jets instead of US’ F-35’s — media
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT