Chisinau to host Moldovan-Russian economic forum in September

May 27, 13:45 UTC+3 ST.PETERSBURG

Moldovan President Igor Dodon also highly assessed this year’s SPIEF, calling it a very interesting platform

ST.PETERSBURG, May 27. /TASS/. The Moldovan-Russian economic forum, to be attended by hundreds of major Russian investors, will be held in Chisinau on September 20-22, Moldovan President Igor Dodon said in an interview with TASS.

According to Dodon, Moldova’s goal at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on May 24-26 was to meet with Russian businessmen. "We signed an agreement on holding the Moldovan-Russian economic forum in September. The forum will take place in Chisinau on September 20-22," the Moldovan leader said.

"We plan to organize it at a very high level, and several major potential investors from Russia have confirmed their participation," Dodon said.

The Moldovan leader said on the sidelines of the forum he met with the Russian leadership and heads of Russian regions. "I traditionally take part in SPIEF. I started may participation when I was the minister of economy and the first deputy prime minister."

Dodon highly assessed this year’s SPIEF, calling it a very interesting platform providing "a good chance to communicate with colleagues and find out about global tendencies".

