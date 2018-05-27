Trade turnover between Russia, Japan over $18 bln - Putin

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russia and Japan are successfully cooperating in the economic sphere, particularly in investments, agriculture, industry and energy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

"We are achieving good results in the economic sphere also. The bilateral turnover rose by 14% last year and was above $18 bln. The volume of accumulated Japanese investments into the Russian economy is also growing," Putin said. Good relations were established between the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the Japan Bank for International Cooperation and their joint fund provides practical assistance to companies of both countries in raising loans for promising joint projects, he said.

About 100 joint projects are implemented within the scope of the cooperation plan, Putin noted. Russia covers 10% of Japan’s market needs in respect of natural gas and companies from Japan are participating in their turn in natural gas production and processing at Yamal LNG, Sakhalin-1 and Sakhalin-2 enterprises, he added.