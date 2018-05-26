Gazprom inks agreement on land-based section of TurkStream gas pipeline

ST. PETERSBURG, May 26. /TASS/. Russia’s state-run gas giant Gazprom and Turkey signed a protocol on Saturday on a land-based part of the transit leg of the TurkStream gas pipeline, due to supply Russian gas to European customers, Gazprom said.

In addition to the protocol, Gazprom and Botas inked an agreement on conditions and parameters for the section construction, which would enable the sides to take practical steps in the project. The TurkAkim Gaz Tasima A. S. joint venture will be set up to build the land-based part of the pipeline.