Russia’s gas discount for Turkey equals $1 bln - Erdogan

Business & Economy
May 26, 18:21 UTC+3 ANKARA

Long discussions resulted in an agreement to provide a discount amounting to 10.25% for gas supplies in 2015 and 2016

ANKARA, May 26. /TASS/. Turkey and Russia have reached an agreement on gas discount for supplies in 2015 and 2016, Anadolu Agency reported with reference to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday.

"Turkey turned to Russia in 2015 asking for a discount for natural gas. The Russian side rejected the request, which prompted Ankara to turn to international arbitration. Long discussions resulted in an agreement to provide a discount amounting to 10.25% for gas supplies in 2015 and 2016. The difference in payments for those two years of $1 bln will be returned to the republic," President was quoted as saying.

Persons
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
