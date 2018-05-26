Russian Politics & Diplomacy
SPIEF shows global importance of Russia - Alternate Foreign Affairs Minister of Greece

Business & Economy
May 26, 17:51 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

Giorgos Katrougalos noted that a number of agreements have been signed

ST. PETERSBURG, May 26. /TASS/. The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) demonstrates the importance of Russia in the world, alternate Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece Giorgos Katrougalos told TASS.

According to him, the forum is "Mot only about some technological achievements of Russia and other countries. It is also about some political interests of the countries and their leaders which come together for discussions about the future of the world. I think that shows the importance of Russia in the globalized world. Its influence - not just in Europe, but in the whole global system."

Katrougalos noted that a number of agreements have been signed. "Some of them are institutional, for example between the Chamber of commerce and local government here in Saint-Petersburg. But there are some at the level of enterprises, in the sector of maritime affairs," he said. "We came with more than a dozen enterprises and all of them are seeking to sign some kind of memorandum or agreement on cooperation," the politician added.

Katrougalos added that it was his second time visiting the forum. "It is always a very genuine experience," he said.

