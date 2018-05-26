Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Economic development ministry expects share of digital economy in Russian GDP to soar

Business & Economy
May 26, 15:14 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

Now in Russia the share of digital economy in GDP is substantially lower than in leading countries of this process

ST. PETERSBURG, May 26. /TASS/. Russia’s Economic Development Ministry sees huge growth potential of digital economy in the country’s GDP, Deputy Minister of Economic Development Savva Shipov told TASS on Saturday.

"So far there is no integrated practice to assess the contribution of digital economy. Obviously (in Russia) the share of digital economy in GDP is substantially lower than in leading countries of this process, though I think that the potential is huge," he said.

Shipov considers finding ways to "collect digital dividends" as quickly as possible to be the key task the Russian economy is facing now.

