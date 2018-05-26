Record number of 550 agreements signed at SPIEF-2018 for $38.1 bln - Organizing committee

ST. PETERSBURG, May 26. /TASS/. A record number of agreements was signed at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum - 550 agreements worth 2.365 trillion rubles ($38.1 bln), Advisor to the Russian President and Executive Secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov told reporters on Saturday.

"In total, as of 13:00, 550 agreements have been signed for a total of 2.365 trillion rubles ($38.1 bln)," he said during a press conference, noting that this number includes only open agreements that are not of a trade secret nature. Kobyakov added that the number of agreements signed at the SPIEF is growing every year.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2018 was attended by 17,000 participants from 143 countries, Anton Kobyakov told. "We are already accustomed to the word ‘sanctions’ used against our country, but SPIEF debunked everything - 143 countries and more than 17,000 participants confirm that Russia is a country of opportunities, Russia is connecting the world," he said at a press conference.

The US delegation at this year’s St. Petersburg International Economic Forum tallied 550 people and was the most substantial, Anton Kobyakov said. "The US delegation was the most substantial at SPIEF in those days - more than 550 people, followed by Japan and France," he said.

Last year the US delegation to SPIEF, which contained 560 guests and 140 companies, was also the biggest.

The previous forum gathered more than 14,000 participants and, according to Kobyakov, at SPIEF-2017, 386 agreements worth about 2 trillion rubles ($32.2 bln) were signed.