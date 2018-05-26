Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Rostec expects to receive up to 30% of Rosseti shares through additional issue

Business & Economy
May 26, 10:10 UTC+3

The process of entering the capital of Rosseti will take about two years, Rostec head Sergei Chemezov said

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexandr Demyanchuk/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, May 26. /TASS/. State corporation Rostec expects to receive up to 30% in the authorized capital of power company Rosseti through an additional issue of shares. The format of Rostec’s entry into the capital of the company is still being discussed, several joint ventures can be created, Head of the state corporation Sergei Chemezov told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"As for the signed agreement with Rosseti on joint work on the network digitalization project, the share might be lower than 30%. The format and the parameters are under discussion, several joint ventures could be created. The measures will make it possible to increase the efficiency of electricity consumption and avoid 20-25% of losses. This is a significant saving for budgets, including for Rosseti. In this case, our desire to have a share in an efficient and promising company is logical," Chemezov said.

Rostec intends to begin the process of entering the capital of Rosseti in the Q3, it will take about two years, Chemezov added.

"We will come up with a proposal for an additional share issue. Ideally we will start the process in the Q3 2018, and probably a couple of years will be needed to carry out this work," Chemezov said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Macron emphasizes all inked agreements ‘must be followed’ even Iran deal
2
Putin slams West’s ‘chaotic’ sanctions, likens situation to football match with judo rules
3
Foreign Ministry: investigation team on MH17 plane crash shows ideological bias
4
Day Two takeaways at SPIEF: Russian, French, Japanese leaders focus on global economy
5
Russia floats out large amphibious assault ship
6
Trump nixing Kim summit may have serious military and political costs, diplomat warns
7
Russian letter to WADA rejects findings stated in McLaren Report — sports minister
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT