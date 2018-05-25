Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Russia ready to participate in trilateral gas talks — minister

Business & Economy
May 25, 21:57 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The Russian Energy Ministry is ready to consider an opportunity for holding trilateral gas talks among Russia, Ukraine, and the European Union

1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, May 25. /TASS/. The Russian Energy Ministry is ready to consider an opportunity for holding trilateral gas talks among Russia, Ukraine, and the European Union but no final decision has been made, Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Friday on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"We have never renounced negotiations, if they are expedient. We are ready to consider," Novak said.

The Energy Ministry received the invitation to the meeting, he added.

Earlier, Vice President of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic suggested holding a next round of trilateral talks on gas transit and supplies in coming weeks with participation of Russia and Ukraine.

Negotiations are to cover commitments on future gas transit via Ukraine, its volumes and price.

