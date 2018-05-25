Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Abe says Japan, Russia have about 130 joint projects

Business & Economy
May 25, 21:32 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

Japan and Russia already have about 130 projects within the joint cooperation framework and implementation has started for a half of the projects

ST. PETERSBURG, May 25. /TASS/. Japan and Russia already have about 130 projects within the joint cooperation framework and implementation has started for a half of them, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Friday at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"We already have about 130 projects within the framework of joint cooperation. A half of them has already taken shape and their implementation started," Abe said. Implementation of the plan of eight paragraphs remain the priority area in bilateral economic relations, he added.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is held from May 24 to 26.

