Putin invites SPIEF participants to Yekaterinburg-hosted summit on global manufacturing

Business & Economy
May 25, 20:12 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

Putin has invited Russian and foreign politicians and business executives to the second Global Manufacturing and Industrialization Summit that will be held in Yekaterinburg in 2019.

ST. PETERSBURG, May 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Russian and foreign politicians and business executives to the second Global Manufacturing and Industrialization Summit that will be held in Yekaterinburg in 2019.

In his speech during the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Putin noted that the forum’s attention "will be focused on matters covering the use of advanced technology in economic, industrial and other spheres."

According to Putin, "for a technological breakthrough, for us to be competitive in a modern dynamic world, we must be susceptible to new ideas, to technologies that change people’s lives and determine the future of the country and the world."

The president mentioned a comprehensive program of digital development adopted in Russia. "This will be our priority in the upcoming years. First and foremost, we are talking about the development and extensive use of digital solutions in public administration system, in the economy, in municipal and social services, in the energy, industry, transportation fields," the Russian leader stated.

"We are ready to cooperate with all interested partners, utilize the benefits of the digital age together and respond to the challenges posed by it.".

Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
