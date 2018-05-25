Diplomat praises Russian-Armenian cooperation

ST. PETERSBURG, May 25. /TASS/. Cooperation between Russia and Armenia has not dampened, all projects in the spheres of finance, investment and trade are still on the table, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin informed TASS on Friday on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"We have not halted or slowed down cooperation [with Armenia]," the diplomat said. "During the meeting between [Russian President] Vladimir Putin and Armenia’s new Prime Minister, the leaders confirmed that nothing had changed. The trajectory and the dynamic remains the same."

"I cannot talk about the details of all the projects," Pankin noted. "However, all projects concerning cooperation in the spheres of finance, trade, investment, humanities, are still on the table. We have not deviated from anything or reduced the scale [of the projects].".