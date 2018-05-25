Russian diplomat hails SPIEF ‘a success’ in terms of international participation

ST. PETERSBURG, May 25. /TASS/. The participation of many foreign representatives in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is an achievement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin informed TASS on Friday.

"The forum is a success in terms of contacts, possible negotiation platforms, intensive activity, great attendance, and representation by European, US, Chinese, and CIS companies," he said. "Our African partners are interested not only in the political aspects of dialogue, but also in economic projects. They openly stand for further development and, let’s put it this way, the return of post-Soviet Russia to Africa."

According to Pankin, it is still too early to talk about the results of the forum. "However, it usually leads to new deals, new projects, and new goals," the diplomat added.

The Russian deputy foreign minister stated that he took part in a SPIEF meeting covering relations between the Russian and US business communities. "Of course, it is very important that the sanctions and other restrictions, being applied randomly and unpredictably, do not intimidate businessmen. Moreover, so that they wouldn’t hurt their own businesses by trying to pretend that they are weakening the Russian economy or changing Russia’s political course, whether domestic or foreign," he noted. "That is why the signals SPIEF sends to the business community, foreign circles and organizations are particularly significant."

Pankin noted that SPIEF "is a unique mix of politics and economics, pragmatic and philosophical, it’s a view of the future." "You can see how many events analyze the opportunities and challenges that await industries. The St. Petersburg forum is looking ahead into the future."

SPIEF background

