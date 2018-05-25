Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Nornickel to pour $402 mln into upgrading production in Murmansk Region

Business & Economy
May 25, 18:33 UTC+3

The Norilsk Nickel Company will invest more than $402 million in modernization of its industrial facilities on the Kola Peninsula in the Murmansk Region

Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, May 25. /TASS/. The Norilsk Nickel Company will invest more than 25 billion rubles ($402 million) to 2023 in modernization of its industrial facilities on the Kola Peninsula in the Murmansk Region. The company’s Vice President Elena Bezdenezhnykh and the region’s Governor Marina Kovtun inked an agreement on the project on sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

Read also

Russian hi-tech firm developing new diving gear for Arctic

"Our company will invest in the project of restructuring and modernization of industrial facilities on the Kola Peninsula in the Murmansk Region more than 25 billion rubles," the company’s vice president said during the agreement signing. "Thus, we shall cut emissions, develop the nickel refining platform in Monchegorsk and will raise the enterprise’s efficiency by cutting operational expenses."

The project’s term is to 2023, and the company will enter a special investment contract with the Murmansk Region’s government.

"Nornickel is a key taxpayer and employer in the region, and the company’s development is in our interests," Governor Kovtun said. "In compliance with our investment legislation, the company will enjoy benefits in property and profit taxes, while we shall benefit from kept jobs, from higher ecology standards and labor productivity, this, of course, will favor our cities."

Press service of the Murmansk Region’s government told TASS the authorities signed at the form an agreement with the Kola Mining and Metallurgical Company (Kola MMC, a part of Nornickel), under which the region will offer to the company special conditions for profit and property taxes in exchange to the company’s project to modernize its industrial facilities.

"The document reads that the company will receive state support in the form of special rates for property and profit taxes," the press service said. "This support would make 2.6 billion rubles ($41 million)."

Under the contract, Kola MMC will invest about 25.7 billion rubles in the production reconfiguration, and within six years will build up payments to the region’s consolidated budget by 6 billion rubles ($96 million), it will support high level of wages. The project will favor cutting the ecology effect on the regional nature.

About the forum

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is working from May 24 to May 26. TASS is the event’s information partner and the photo-host agency.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Arctic today
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian tycoon Abramovich to go to Israel to apply for citizenship — media
2
Russia floats out large amphibious assault ship
3
Russia ready for dialogue with US — Putin
4
‘Certainly not’ Russian missile that brought down MH17, Putin says
5
Putin slams West’s ‘chaotic’ sanctions, likens situation to football match with judo rules
6
Ukraine received no new Buk missiles since 1991 — Russian military brass
7
Russia ready for any developments in Donbass, envoy says
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT