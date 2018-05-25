Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Nornickel hopes its golf field project in Krasnoyarsk will be approved in summer

Business & Economy
May 25, 18:31 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, May 25. /TASS/. The project of making a golf field, which Nornickel wants to implement in Krasnoyarsk, is under way. The company hopes the approval and beginning of construction may be possible in summer, the company’s Vice President Elena Bezdenezhnykh told TASS on the fringes of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on Friday.

"For 2018, we plan the Siberian Federal University will formalize the land plot [for the construction] and we shall have the permission for this project," she said. "The project is under way, and as all the expert conclusions are in place, the implementation will begin - we hope to manage it within 2018, in summer."

In 2017, the company’s vice president said the Siberian Federal University (Krasnoyarsk) organized a fund for the field’s construction. The investments were announced at 90 million rubles ($1.4 million).

About the forum

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is working from May 24 to May 26. TASS is the event’s information partner and the photo-host agency.

