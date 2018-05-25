Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Kremlin concurs with Kudrin: Putin is engine behind ambitious reforms

May 25, 17:18 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

The Kremlin spokesman has echoed the new head of Russia’s Accounts Chamber, Alexei Kudrin, who said that it is the president, who sets the ambitious goals for the nation’s development

Head of Russia’s Accounts Chamber, Alexei Kudrin

Head of Russia’s Accounts Chamber, Alexei Kudrin

© Vyacheslav Prokofiev/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, May 26./TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has echoed the new head of Russia’s Accounts Chamber, Alexei Kudrin, who said that it is the president, who sets the ambitious goals for the nation’s development.

"I would partially agree with Kudrin that it is precisely the president who initiates such ambitious goals," the spokesman told reporters on Friday in comments on a speech by the Accounts Chamber head to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. In his address, Kudrin compared the Russian government that is getting ready for breakthrough reforms, with a tiger getting ready to jump.

According to him, President Putin sets the bar high with his motivated goals for the country’s economic development.

Peskov reminded reporters about the developments of 2012-2013 and the previous package of May decrees, "When at meetings with the government leadership, President Putin said mega-ambitious goals must be set, since it is easy to say why some figure cannot be realized, or achieved". "It is much more difficult, yet important, to explain how this could be done," the Kremlin spokesman said.

He noted that the president continues his efforts to reach any target. "I will certainly agree with Kudrin to this respect," Peskov stated.

