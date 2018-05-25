Russian Politics & Diplomacy
Rosneft and Fleet Energy mulling joint gas supplies to Egypt

Business & Economy
May 25, 16:53 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG
ST. PETERSBURG, May 25. /TASS/. Rosneft and Fleet Energy trader have signed a framework cooperation agreement to explore the possibilities of developing a supply chain for gas supplies to Egypt, Russia’s top oil producer said in a statement on Friday.

The agreement was signed by Rosneft Vice President for Refining, Petrochemicals, Commerce and Logistics Didier Casimiro and President of Fleet Energy Group Essam Kafafi on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the statement said.

"The document secures the intention of the Parties to explore the possibilities of establishing a joint venture in order to develop a supply chain for further gas supplies to industrial consumers in Egypt," Rosneft said.

