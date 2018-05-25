Rosneft inks $2.1-bln long-term contracts for oil products supplies to Mongolia

St. PETERSBURG, May 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Rosneft has signed long-term contracts for the supply of gasoline and diesel fuel with 12 Mongolian importers at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, the company said in a statement.

"The oil products will be sold to 12 consumers, including the owners of major retail site networks such as NIK KOO, Magnay Trade KOO, Oin Birge KOO, and Sod Mongol Group by the Rosneft subsidiary Rosneft-Mongolia KOO on the take or pay basis," the statement says, adding that the total value of these contracts is $2.1 bln.

Rosneft supplies gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, fuel oil, bituminous materials and liquefied petroleum gases to Mongolia. Contracts signed in 2014 allowed Rosneft to increase its presence on the Mongolian market to 80%.