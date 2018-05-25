Russian Politics & Diplomacy
US may double supplies of energy resources to China within 3-5 years, says Rosneft CEO

Business & Economy
May 25, 12:01 UTC+3

Currently China’s energy import from the US is worth around $7.2 bln per year, which accounts for around 3% of China’s energy imports, Igor Sechin said

ST. PETERSBURG, May 25. /TASS/. Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s top oil producer Igor Sechin does not rule out that US may double supplies of energy resources to China within 3-5 years.

Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin

Rosneft CEO expects new oil price records on the market

"As you know currently China’s energy import from the US is relatively small, worth around $7.2 bln per year, which accounts for around 3% of China’s energy imports. If implemented, the US-China tentative framework deal may double supplies of energy resources from US to China within the next 3-5 years. Those agreements bring direct losses for producers of other countries, with some of them concurrently facing direct US sanctions," he said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.

