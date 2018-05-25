US may double supplies of energy resources to China within 3-5 years, says Rosneft CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, May 25. /TASS/. Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s top oil producer Igor Sechin does not rule out that US may double supplies of energy resources to China within 3-5 years.

"As you know currently China’s energy import from the US is relatively small, worth around $7.2 bln per year, which accounts for around 3% of China’s energy imports. If implemented, the US-China tentative framework deal may double supplies of energy resources from US to China within the next 3-5 years. Those agreements bring direct losses for producers of other countries, with some of them concurrently facing direct US sanctions," he said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.