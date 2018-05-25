Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

VTB CEO expects no implications for business over counter-sanctions law

Business & Economy
May 25, 10:14 UTC+3

The law is absolutely justified, Andrei Kostin said

Share
1 pages in this article

ST. PETERSBURG, May 25. /TASS/. Russia’s law on counter-sanctions is justified and contains no risks for business, Chief Executive Officer of the country’s second-biggest lender VTB Andrei Kostin said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Friday.

Read also

Russia’s State Duma passes law on counter-sanctions against US, unfriendly states

"I don’t think that the adopted law on counter sanctions will do harm. The business community have also explored the law, and we submitted our recommendations to the (State) Duma and to the presidential administration. The law is absolutely justified," he said when asked about potential consequences of the law for business.

The lower house passed on May 22 a law that envisions the possibility of counter-sanctions in retaliation for unfriendly measures against Russia taken by the United States and other countries, in response to expansion of restrictions against Moscow. The government is empowered to introduce, on instructions from the president, a variety of counter-measures, including bans for companies from US and other states to participate in public procurement contracts and state property privatization. Similarly, companies directly or indirectly controlled by those states or affiliated with them will face those restrictions.

Meanwhile, Kostin assumes that the suggestion to introduce both administrative and criminal liability for complying with anti-Russian sanctions on the territory of Russia requires a serious revision.

"I think that many provisions there simply create a bad environment for operations, first of all of foreign companies on the Russian market, similar to Russian ones," he explained.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
ADVERTISEMENT
Photo
11
Europe's longest span: Kerch Strait Bridge braces for traffic
9
Putin's ride: new Russian-made Cortege limousine rolls into action
12
Auto China 2018 show in Beijing
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin, Macron hold 'open and useful' talks in St. Petersburg
2
Russian tycoon Abramovich to go to Israel to apply for citizenship — media
3
Yulia Skirpal's video statement sheds no light on poisoning incident — Russian diplomat
4
Oleg Deripaska quits Rusal board of directors
5
Putin, Abe, Macron and Lagarde to discuss economy of trust at SPIEF-2018
6
Russia must take part in flight MH17 crash probe to accept its results — Putin
7
Foreign Ministry: MH17 investigation team ignored data gathered by Russia
TOP STORIES
Partner News
ADVERTISEMENT