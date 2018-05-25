Russian Politics & Diplomacy
50MW windfarm to be built near Gulf of Finland

Business & Economy
May 25, 6:58 UTC+3 ST. PETERSBURG

he area of 120 hectares will house between 12 and 14 wind turbines, each with a capacity of 3.5-4.2 MW

© Yelena Nagornykh/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, May 25. /TASS/. The administration of the Leningrad Region in northwestern Russia and the TGC-1 energy company have signed a deal to develop wind energy in the region, a TASS correspondent reported.

Under an agreement with the Leningrad Region government, signed during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, TGC-1 will build a windfarm with a capacity of 50 MW on the coast of the Gulf of Finland. It will be located near the settlement of Bolshaya Izhora. The area of 120 hectares will house between 12 and 14 wind turbines, each with a capacity of 3.5-4.2 MW.

"The Leningrad Region is one of Russia’s few regions where the development of wind power can produce maximum result. Moreover, wind power will diversify the region’s power generation system, increasing its reliability and serving as a backup source of energy," Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko said.

TGC-1 is one of the leading producers of electricity and heat in northwestern Russia. It operates 53 power generating stations in four regions: St. Petersburg, Republic of Karelia, Leningrad Region, and Murmansk Region.

SPIEF-2018 runs in Russia’s second largest city on May 24-26. The forum’s events are held under the motto: "Creating the Economy of Trust." TASS news agency is acting as an information partner and the official photo hosting agency of SPIEF. TASS is also the operator of the zone of SPIEF’s presentations with the support of EY consulting company and the Advisory Council on Foreign Investments in Russia.

